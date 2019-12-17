Angry protests in Bihar after girl set ablaze over failed rape bids succumbs to injuries

PATNA: Angry villagers blocked roads and disrupted rail traffic in Bihar on Tuesday after a 23-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries after battling for life for 10 days.

The victim, a resident of Ahiyapur locality in Muzaffarpur district, had been set on fire by two youths on December 7 after failing in their attempts to rape her. The victim had suffered 90 percent burn injuries in the incident and had been admitted to a private hospital in Patna.

Once the news of her death came, angry villagers blocked the old bypass road in Patna by burning tyres on the road. They also blocked the railway track.s They were demanding for punishment to the accused persons within 24 hours and the presence of the chief minister on the spot.

In her last interview to a local media, she had sought for hanging to the accused persons.

According to the victim who was doing graduation course, she was alone in her house on the fateful day when a local youth barged into her house and allegedly tried to outrage her modesty.

After failing in his attempt, he assaulted the girl and then set her afire by bathing her with highly inflammable liquid, victim’s mother told the police. One more accused was also involved in the incident.

According to the victim family, the accused persons had been sexually harassing the girl for the past three years after which they filed written complaints with the Muzaffarpur police five times but the police didn’t entertain their complaints.

Even after she was burnt, she was told by a leader who had gone to meet the victim at the hospital to make a compromise. The police also didn’t include the appropriate sections in the FIR after the incident. Subsequently, the family moved the court to add the relevant IPC Section related to molestation.

“Now that the victim has died, we will be adding the IPC section relating to murder also,” Muzaffarpur’s senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant told the media on Tuesday. He added that the charge-sheet in the case would be filed within a week and the case would be speedily tried.