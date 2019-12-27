Angry Bihar teachers threaten to boycott Nitish’s human chain programme over environment

PATNA: More than four lakh employed teachers appointed on contractual basis in Bihar have threatened to boycott the state government’s human chain programme to make people aware about the importance of Jal-Jiwan-Hariyali (importance of water and greenery in life).

A spokesman of the Bihar State Teachers’ Struggle Coordination Committee said the teachers would boycott the government’s programme if their demand for unformed salary structure and similar service conditions for all teachers were not considered.

- Sponsored -

“We will boycott the human chain programme if the state government didn’t consider our demand,” Committee’s president-cum-coordinator Brajnandan Sharma told the media on Friday. Shrama has set a deadline of January 15, 2020 to consider their demands.

He said the present government was removing all facilities of the teachers one by one they had got 30 years back after their long struggle.

The much-publicised state-wide human chain is to be formed on January 19 next year. This year, the human chain will be 16,200-km-long.

This is for the third time in the past three years that the government is organizing human chain programme.

The first human chain which was 11,292-km-long was formed in 2017 against alcoholism while the second human chain was against dowry and child marriages formed in 2018. It was 14,000-km-long.