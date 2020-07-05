Angry Bihar teacher writes ‘corruption murdabad’ with blood

PATNA—A school teacher in Bihar cut his hands with a blade and wrote “corruption murdabad” on a cemented podium to protest non-payment of his salary dues.

The incident took place in Dumra locality of Sitamarhi district on Saturday.

Witnesses said the local children were playing cricket in the Dumra airport ground when a youth came there riding a bike.

“Soon, he proceeded towards the podium constructed in the middle of the ground, cut his hands with a blade and wrote ‘Corruption Murdabad’ (corruption down, down)’ on the wall,” a boy was quoted as saying in the local newspaper.

After getting the information, the local police rushed to the spot and caught the teacher. The man has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Sah, 32, of Mujaulia village in the district.

Reports said the youth has been frustrated after his salary was held up for his failure to pay bribe. The police are investigating the case.