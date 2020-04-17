Angry Bihar man marries girlfriend as wife gets stuck in her maika due to lockdown

PATNA—A man in Bihar married his girlfriend after his wife got stuck in her maika (parents’ house) and failed to reached her in-laws’ home due to lockdown.

The bizarre incident took place in Paliganj block locality of Patna district earlier this week.

Police said Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Bharatpur village, had married Gudia Devi some years back. The couple even had a minor child.

Recently, his wife had visited her parents’ home in connection with some work when the lockdown was enforced to check corona (Covid-19) spread and she got stuck there.

Reports said the man called up his wife twice and asked her to reach him somehow but she failed to oblige him due to suspension of all transport services.

In a fit of rage, the man visited the house of his girlfriend who stayed in nearby village and entered into an wedlock with her a couple of days back, local media reported today .

Soon after getting information, his first wife reached the Dulhin Bazar police station and registered a case against her husband. The police have arrested the man and sent him to jail.