Amit Shah, RCP testing positive for Covid-19 add to NDA worry ahead of Bihar polls

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
NEW DELHI/PATNA—Ruling NDA’s demand for holding Bihar assembly elections on time is turning interesting with top leaders testing positive for Covid-19.

In a major setback for the ruling coalition, Indian home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shah himself announced on Sunday that he has tested positive and getting admitted to the hospital on the advice of the doctors.

Former BJP president Shah was the first leader from the NDA side to kick off the Bihar assembly poll campaign by holding a mega digital rally in June.

He is the second top leader from the BJP to test positive for the virus in the past nine days. On July 25, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive.

In Bihar, 75 BJP leaders, including several ministers and legislators have tested positive while one legislator has already died of Covid-19.

The JD-U, BJP ally, is also not untouched from the virus trouble. According to reports in the media, party’s national general secretary RCP Singh along with his wife too has got infected with Covid-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS-Patna.

Singh had been leading the party digital campaign in the absence of chief minister Nitish Kumar for about a fortnight. Several party legislators and ministers too have contracted the virus.

Apparently, the trouble has compelled the JD-U to postpone Nitish Kumar’s much-publicised digital rally scheduled to be held on August 7.

The BJP and the JD-U are the only parties who have been demanding for holding Bihar polls as per the schedule while others including LJP of Chirag Paswan want the polls to be postponed keeping in view the pandemic.

