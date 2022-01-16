Amid continuing NDA conflict, Rajendra Singh gets warm welcome in BJP

PATNA—In a curious political development, former party rebel Rajendra Singh was re-inducted into the BJP more than a year after he quit the party after not being given ticket.

Singh, former party general secretary and once considered a party’s CM face, was re-inducted into the party by state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday.

“We are very happy to welcome him back into the party. We will get benefits of his organizational skills and experience,” Jaiswal told the media today.

Singh said he was feeling elated to be a part of the BJP again stating that his entire life was dedicated to social service and nation building.

Singh had contested the last assembly polls from Dinara seat in Rohtas district on Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket after not being given party ticket.

Although he himself lost the seat, he caused massive split in NDA votes which led to the defeat of JD-U candidate Jai Kumar Singh. This seat had gone to the JD-U under the seat-sharing arrangement.

The re-induction of Singh into the BJP assumes much significance since this comes at a time when the conflicts between the JD-U and the BJP remain an all time high and both the partners have been directly attacking each other over various issues, such as liquor ban and showing Emperor Ashoka in poor light.