The Bihar Post

Amid conflicts in NDA, Grand Alliance partners finally reach at understanding

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Grand Alliance, RJD, Congress, VIP, Left, NDA, Bihar polls, Bihar polls 2020, Bihar News
38

PATNA—Amid continuing pulls and pressures in the ruling NDA over sharing, Bihar’s main opposition Grand Alliance or “Mahagathbandhan” has almost reached at an understanding over the issue and is likely to announce the deal in the new few hours.

As per the understanding reached out among the Grand Alliance allies, around 70 seats will go to the Congress, 29 to the Left and 10-12 seats to the Vikashsil Insan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahni whereas the remaining 135 will go to the share of the RJD.

- Sponsored -

A sudden hitch occurred during the talks when the Congress went adamant on contesting nothing less than 70 seats whereas the RJD offered them no more than 58.

You May Like this also

Another trouble stares Kushwaha as party…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: BJP opposes candidature of…

Bihar Post Desk

The CPI-ML too quit the talks midway and unilaterally announced to contest on 30 seats after not getting much from the RJD.

The CPI-ML was demanding at least 25 seats whereas the RJD offered them a maximum of 12. Eventually, the RJD showed flexibility and the issue got resolved.

Sources said now that the GA partners have reached at an understanding, a formal announcement to this effect could be made very soon.

However, a few last-minute changes in the final agreement can’t be ruled out.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5824 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar polls: Seat sharing talks between…

Bihar Post Desk

Gupteshwar Pandey who quit as Bihar DGP…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls 2020: RJD close to sealing…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,760

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More