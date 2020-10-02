Amid conflicts in NDA, Grand Alliance partners finally reach at understanding

PATNA—Amid continuing pulls and pressures in the ruling NDA over sharing, Bihar’s main opposition Grand Alliance or “Mahagathbandhan” has almost reached at an understanding over the issue and is likely to announce the deal in the new few hours.

As per the understanding reached out among the Grand Alliance allies, around 70 seats will go to the Congress, 29 to the Left and 10-12 seats to the Vikashsil Insan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahni whereas the remaining 135 will go to the share of the RJD.

- Sponsored -

A sudden hitch occurred during the talks when the Congress went adamant on contesting nothing less than 70 seats whereas the RJD offered them no more than 58.

The CPI-ML too quit the talks midway and unilaterally announced to contest on 30 seats after not getting much from the RJD.

The CPI-ML was demanding at least 25 seats whereas the RJD offered them a maximum of 12. Eventually, the RJD showed flexibility and the issue got resolved.

Sources said now that the GA partners have reached at an understanding, a formal announcement to this effect could be made very soon.

However, a few last-minute changes in the final agreement can’t be ruled out.