Amid border dispute, Nepal lays claim over Bihar land, stops officials from carrying out anti-erosion works

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Amid prevailing border dispute, Nepal has stopped Bihar from carrying out repair works of several river embankments, claiming the areas as its own.

Water resources department officials said Nepal has stopped anti-erosion works being carried out on the embankment of Lal Bakey river, Gandak and Kamala.

All these rivers flow through the north Bihar and cause devastating flooding every year.

Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Jha wondered over the prevailing tension at the border stalling flood-prevention works.

“They (Nepal) are not allowing repair work for Gandak dam that takes place in Lal Bakeya river in no man’s land. Also, they’ve stopped repair work at several other locations. For the first time, we’re facing such a problem,” Jha told newsmen today.

The minister said the local engineers and the district magistrate were holding talks with the authorities concerned and too would write a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“If the issue is not addressed soon, then major parts of Bihar will be flooded,” the minister revealed.

Bihar Opposition leader and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Bihar government for this situation.

“The Bihar government is trying to put the onus on the centre when the monsoon has arrived. The entire northern region of Bihar in danger of getting flooded,” Tejashwi said.

Nepal has already laid claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in Uttarakhand and also passed a new map wherein these areas were included as part of Nepal.

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

