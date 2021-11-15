The Bihar Post

Ambulance-riding gunmen shoot dead newly-elected Mukhiya in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Ambulance riding gunmen shot dead a newly-elected village council chief in Bihar, sending panic waves in the areas. The incident took place in Bhojpur district.

Reports quoting police and the villagers said the victim Sanjay Singh was returning home on his bike after thanking villagers who voted for him in the just-held village council elections (Bihar panchayat polls).

As he reached near a deserted place, ambulance-riding criminals overtook him and fired shots at him from a close range, leading to his death on the spot.

Reports added that the criminals ultimately fled on foot as their ambulance met with an accident shortly after they fled after committing the crime.

Poll-related animosity is stated to be the reason behind his killing. The police are conducting raids to nab the absconding criminals.

The victim had got elected as Mukhiya from Babubandh panchayat of Charpokhari block in Bhojpur district.

