Ambulance donated by BJP MP caught smuggling liquor in ‘dry’ Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—The police today seized alcohol stocks from an ambulance donated by a sitting BJP parliamentarian in Bihar, the state which enforced total liquor ban in April 2016.

Acting on an intelligence inputs, the police in Saran district stopped an ambulance and searched the vehicle, resulting in recovery of 280 litres of country-made liquor.

The seized liquor packets were packed in gunny bags and hidden below the sheets of the ambulance, police said.

“We had got a tip off that an ambulance donated by Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy was being used to smuggle illegal country-made liquor. On receiving the input, a team was formed to check all vehicles entering and exiting our jurisdiction,” an unidentified police official was quoted as telling News18.

The police have arrested the driver and also registered a case against the local village council chief who was operating the ambulance under his jurisdiction.

The seized ambulance was purchased by Rajiv Pratap Rudy from the MPLAD fund in 2019. He had later handed over the vehicles to the panchayat heads so that patients could be transported to the nearest health facilities, the local media has reported.

