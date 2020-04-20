All for Farmers’ sake: Saharsa commissioner picks up sickle to harvest standing wheat crops

By Lalitesh Mishra | Saharsa

In a lovely gesture, Kosi divisional commissioner K Senthil Kumar himself picked up a sickle in his hand on Monday to harvest the standing ripe wheat crops in the backyard of his official residence.

Clad in white lungi and meticulously entwined “gamchha” (turban) over his head, the commissioner harvested the wheat crops, braving sweltering heat in a bid to motivate and encourage farming community to step up their agriculture activities.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier held several meetings with top officials, asking the latter to encourage farmers who had turned despondent due to long stretched lockdown.

Farmers were told to speed up harvest of all Rabi crops and timely procurement of the produce by the concerned administrative machinery during the relaxation period.

Sources here said the Saharsa district had a total 53,240 hectares of standing wheat crops against the fixed physical target of 52000 hectares. Up till now almost eighty percent of standing wheat crop stood cut, sources added.

The divisional commissioner’s symbolic gesture to take up farming activities as claimed by senior officials here was simply aimed at encouraging peasants pursue their farming with gusto while maintaining ‘social distance’.

The divisional commissioner’s farming initiative has become a talk of the town here.

Deputy Director, PRD, Kosi division DK Deo hoped the divisional commissioner’s symbolic gesture undertaking wheat crop cutting would boost the morale of farmers who had remained indoors thus far, to take to farming activities.

According to an official report, wheat crops have been grown in 22.70 lakh hectares of land, maize crops in 5.5 lakh hectares of land, oil seeds in 1.79 lakh hectares of land and barley in 18,760 hectares of land in the state this year but the slowly harvesting remains a matter of concern.

Reports said the severe crisis of labourers and state government’s move to quarantine around 700 drivers of harvesters and attendants brought from Punjab and Haryana by the farmers have badly hit the harvesting works in the state.