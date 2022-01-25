The Bihar Post

All 49 victims of Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal get compensation

By Bihar Post Desk
NEW DELHI/PATNA—The Bihar government has told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that the monetary compensations ranging between Rs3 lakh to Rs9 lakh was paid to all 49 victims of sexual abuse in Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal case, a NHRC spokesperson said today.

The action taken report reveals that FIR no 33/2018 was registered with the woman police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on May 31 the same year and later investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The charge-sheet was filed against 20 accused persons out of which 19 were convicted by the Trial Court, Saket, New Delhi.

The NHRC had registered the case on the basis of a complaint. Besides the NHRC, the Trial Court Saket, New Delhi had also recommended compensation to the victims on merits.

The NHRC has also been informed that the registration of NGO, which ran the Muzaffarpur Balika Grih was canceled and the premise housing it, was also demolished in compliance of orders of the court.

The entire investigation of the case was monitored by the Supreme Court.

