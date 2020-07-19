The Bihar Post

Ahead of polls, women groups demand 50 percent seats in Bihar assembly

By Bihar Post Desk
women, women reservation, Bihar assembly, 50 percent tickets, Bihar, Bihar polls, Bihar News Image Courtesy: Twitter
PATNA—Women groups in Bihar have launched an intensive campaign on the social media demanding that 50 percent seats be reserved for them in the state assembly as the election process slowly gets momentum.

“Dear political parties in Bihar, give 50 percent MLA tickets for women,” demands a women group organisation nicknamed Shakti formed to give political empowerment to women.

It said Bihar was first state to pass 50% reservation for women in Panchayats. “Why can’t parties give 50% MLA tickets to women for Bihar Vidhan Sabha? Is there a glass ceiling?” it asked.

“Where are the women? Bihar has just 28 female MLAs (out) of 243.  Only 11 %. Down from 34! Though voting % of women surpassed male voting %.,” it said.

“We are loosing on a lot, fulfilling which will add to the real development scenario of the society. Equal women representation is what society is craving for. Are we listening?” commented a twitterati @pkponder.

@tarauk commented, “Men have 85-99% reservation in Bihar Vidhan Sabha although women at 1/2 the population, vote at 60% compared to men at 55%! How is it democracy?”

“Women in Bihar have led panchayats, and transformed many villages in rural Bihar. They’ve held fort, and fought for it whole corrupt,evil, recycled male candidates kept wasting the resources of the state. औरते लाएगी इन्कलाब!!” tweeted  @krantinaari.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November this year though most of the opposition parties in the state sought for postponement of the elections in view of Corona pandemic.

