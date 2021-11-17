The Bihar Post

Ahead of polls, BJP govt set to launch cow ambulance in UP

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
LUCKNOW—Ahead of state assembly polls scheduled early next year, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to launch emergency ambulance service for cows on the pattern of ambulance service for humans.

As per the government plan, 555 ambulances are ready to be rolled out very soon in Uttar Pradesh which, political experts say, could lure the Hindu voters.

“These ambulances will be bigger than the 108 emergency ambulance services and will be linked to the centralized call centre based in Lucknow,” minister for dairy development, animal husbandry and fisheries Laxami Narayan Chaudhary told the local media on Wednesday.

According to the minister, each cow ambulance will have a veterinary doctor, veterinary paramedic and a driver, and they will reach the spot within 15-20 minutes.

The cow ambulance service is likely to be inaugurated by the chief minister in December.

