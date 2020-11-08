The Bihar Post

Ahead of election result, RJD asks party workers to maintain restraint, stay away from fireworks

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
RJD, Bihar poll result, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD advisory, exit polls, RJD, Bihar, Bihar polls 2020, Bihar assembly elections, Bihar news Image Courtesy: RJD/Facebook
38

PATNA—Ahead of assembly poll results to be declared on November 10, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has asked the party workers to show restraint and accept the result with humility.

“All RJD workers are requested to maintain restraint and accept the result whatever they may be with humility,” the RJD asked it workers.

- Sponsored -

The party also asked its workers not to indulge in fireworks, stay away from celebratory fires and also not to behave indecently with rivals or their supporters.

You May Like this also

‘This is my last election,’…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: Rebels make going tough for…

Bihar Post Desk

The advisory comes in the aftermath of most of the exit polls predicting formation of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance government in Bihar.

Today’s Chanakya, India Today-Axis and Republic TV have predicted comfortable majority for the Grand Alliance. Of them, Today’s Chanakya has given as many as 180 seats to the Grand Alliance.

The entire poll campaign for Grand Alliance was single-handedly carried out by Tejashwi in the absence of any star campaigners.

As per reports, Tejashwi addressed as many as 251 election rallies—an average 15 rallies a day.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5884 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar polls 2020: How BJP leaders got…

Bihar Post Desk

Pappu Yadav fractures hand midway…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: Price rise has become…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,780

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More