Agra hospital sealed as 22 Covid patients died after oxygen supply cut as ‘mock drill’

AGRA—A prominent private health facility in Agra town of Uttar Pradesh has been sealed after 22 COVID-19 patients died from oxygen shortage.

The news of deaths as a result of oxygen shortage came to light after videos of the hospital authorities’ conversations with the patients’ attendants went viral in the social media.

- Sponsored -

In a video, the owner the owner of Paras Hospital Dr Arinjay Jain is heard telling some people that the oxygen supply was cut for five minutes as part of a “mock drill”, local media reported today.

The owner was heard saying in the video that cut in oxygen supply was as an experiment to check who could survive without it.

The hospital resorted to this experiment when hospitals faced acute shortage of oxygen cylinders. The incident reportedly took place on April 28.

The DM said no such deaths took place due to lack of oxygen on that day.

“We have filed a case against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The police will conduct an investigation. The hospital is being sealed. All 55 patients are being shifted out,” Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV.