Age of ‘expansionism’ is over now, says Indian PM Modi in a strong message to China

By Bihar Post Desk
LADAKH—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday subtly targeted China for its “expansionist policy” addressing army jawans.

“Vistarvaad ka yug samapt ho chukka hai; ye vikaswad ka yug hai (Age of expansionism is well over now. It’s time for development,  not for expansion),” the PM said, addressing the army jawans here.

He added the world has made up its mind against ‘expansionism’ and described Ladakh as the “crown” of India.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staffs General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane Staffs, the PM paid a surprise visit to Ladakh and then went straight to XIV Corps headquarters at Nimu outside Leh to know about operational preparedness of Indian military jawans against aggressive Chinese PLA.



