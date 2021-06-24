After Sunny Leone, Malayalam actress finds place in Bihar exam result sheet

PATNA—The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has come under fire once again after it pasted the photograph of Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran on the result sheet of a candidate named Rishikesh Kumar.

Rishikesh, a resident of Jehanabad district, had filled up his online form for the State Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) in 2019.

Everything was fine till he filled up the registration form. He was hugely surprised when he found the photograph of the south Indian actress first on his admit card and later on the result sheet.

The student is now making rounds of the BSEB office to get it corrected soon. The result sheet has now gone viral in social media.

The same thing had happened in 2019 when Sunny Leone was declared as a topper in junior engineer examination

As many as 17,000 candidates had applied against vacancy for 214 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bihar and one of them surprisingly was 27-year-old Leone who claimed herself as a resident of Patna.

All the candidates were told to fill up their application online and the prominent actress namesake from General category topped the merit chart for having 98.50 percent marks.

The entire story hit the media headlines after this merit chart with Sunny Leone as topper went viral in the social media.