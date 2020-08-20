After serving many threats, Manjhi finally goes out of GA, looks headed for arch-enemy’s party

PATNA—Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) headed by former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi finally quit the Grand Alliance (GA) on Thursday after serving many threats in the past in an incident which doesn’t appear to be any more surprising.

“The RJD was not taking note of our demand and trying to impose its decision. So, we decided to quit the GA,” Manjhi son Santosh Suman told the media today.

Manjhi looks headed for the JD-U, the party led by his arch-enemy chief minister Nitish Kumar which had pushed him out when the former rebelled against the latter just ahead of 2015 assembly polls.

Manjhi had been looking for the opportune time to walk out of the RJD-led GA after he came to know none was taking note of his “hawai firing”.

Manjhi wanted more seats in the seat-sharing arrangement but the RJD refused to oblige, citing his worse performance in the past two elections.

The HAM failed to garner even four percent votes in the elections, prompting the Election Commission to seize his party symbol of telephone. That came at a time when the voters were slowly getting familiar with his party symbol.

Political experts said Manjhi found his position in danger when another dalit leader Shyam Rajak returned to the RJD camp.