After Patna, treatment of Covid-19 patients to start soon in private hospitals in all Bihar districts

PATNA—The state government in Bihar is now trying hard to start the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the private hospitals in all 38 districts across the state amid alarming rise in number of cases.

Reports quoting government officials said the state government has authorised the district magistrates to make selection of private hospitals in their respective districts and arrange for the treatment of Corona patients soon as to ease pressures from government medical colleges and hospitals.

The state government has already roped in 18 private hospitals to start treatment of Covid-19 patients in Patna. A total of 290 beds have been made available for corona patients in these hospitals.

The state government is also trying to start treatment of corona patients at all sub-divisional hospitals across the state. For this, the health department is imparting training to health staffs, media reports said on Wednesday.

Health authorities said in sub-divisional hospitals, 50 percent beds will be kept reserved for the corona patients. There are a total of 55 sub-divisional hospitals in Bihar where some 2,200 beds will be available for the corona patients, reports said.

The government has already started the rapid antigen testing for Covid-19 in all sub-divisional hospitals from Tuesday. The government in the meanwhile has announced to purchase 50,000 antigen kits to conduct testing.