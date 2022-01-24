After numerous air travels, Indian bootlegger weds IndiGo air hostess but lands in jail

PATNA—A bootlegger in India made frequent travels by planes after he fell deeply in love with an air hostess but ultimately landed in jail for his wrong deeds.

Police said Samar Ghosh, a resident of West Bengal state, would normally sell vegetables on the streets but turned to liquor trade after the Indian state of Bihar enforced total prohibition five years back and earned huge profits.

- Sponsored -

It was after his meteoric rise that he once happened to travel by an IndiGo flight sometime in 2019 but he fell in love with an air hostess, said to be hailing form a town in Uttar Pradesh media reports said.

In the next few weeks, he travelled no less than 50th times to win the heart of the air hostess such was his fascination for the “dream girl”.

Eventually, he tied the nuptial knots with the air hostess but as ill luck would have it, he landed in police net for indulging in illicit trade of liquor. He was arrested in the first week of this month by a joint team of Excise Department and Purnia district police and sent to jail.

“We have information that the Bengal liquor smuggler Samar Ghosh has traveled by air from Bagdogra airport to Delhi several times in business class. It is also being investigated how many times he has traveled by air,” local Purnia district superintendent of police Daya Shankar has told the media.

Bihar enforced total prohibition in April 2016 under which it put a blanket ban on drinking, sale and manufacture of the alcohol in the state which resulted in hundreds of thousands of people landing in jails for even simple offence like drinking.

According to records of the Bihar police, altogether 348,170 cases have been lodged and 401,855 arrests made under the new Bihar Prohibition and Excise law until October 2021. The law which the Chief Justice of India described as one example of “lack of foresight” has been blamed for clogging the functioning of the courts.