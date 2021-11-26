After lending full support, BJP lawmakers slam Nitish for prohibition law

PATNA—With the pressures building up on the Janata Dal United (JD-U) leadership to review the total prohibition it enforced more than five years back in Bihar, the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has asked the BJP to withdraw support to the Nitish Kumar government over the issue. The BJP, of late, has been very critical of the chief minister over liquor ban in the state.

“On the one hand you (BJP MLAs) question Nitish Kumar’s decision over liquor ban, on the other you continue to enjoy power. Why don’t you withdraw support to the Nitish Kumar government?” RJD national general secretary Alok Mehta asked today

. He expressed surprise over the “antics” of the BJP legislators and said they can’t do both—criticising the government and also enjoying the fruits of power! He said the liquor ban had entirely failed in the state.

The RJD reacted after a host of BJP ministers, legislators and leaders questioned the “liquor ban” in the state, alleging the ban had driven the young generation towards drug addiction.

Demanding immediate rollback of prohibition laws, they said the liquor ban was not only incurring a huge loss of revenue to state exchequer but also playing with the future of the young generation.

“While the state police are keeping an eye on liquor operations in Bihar, crimes like murder, kidnapping, rape, theft and other cases are increasing now. The Bihar police are not paying attention to the rising crime graph,” a BJP legislator from Begusarai Kundan Singh alleged today.

He said in a bid to implement the liquor prohibition law, the state police are now entering into the rooms of brides which is extremely unfortunate. “None can justify it,” he said.

Further, he alleged the school children have now indulged in illegal liquor trade since it has become a lucrative business and accused the state government of playing with the career of the next generation.

Another BJP legislator Hari Bhushan Singh Bachaul alleged the liquor mafias were making money while innocent persons were being sent to jail in the name of violating prohibition law. “Those indulging in illicit liquor trade are making money while drinkers are being sent to jail,” he alleged

He said prohibition is a good initiative but sadly those entrusted with the task of implementing ban are themselves indulged in illegal trade.

“Protectors have turned violators. That’s why students are going to jail, not the liquor mafias. This is very worrying,” Bachaul alleged, demanding that prohibition law be rolled back on the pattern of farms laws.

Prior to these legislators, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, health minister Mangal Pandey and another party legislator Nitin Navin too had sought for review of this law.