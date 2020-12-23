The Bihar Post

After Kadha and hand sanitizers, post offices to sell famous Gaya Tilkuts now

PATNA—Postal Department is very soon to deliver its customers Tilkut, a sweet cracker quite much popular in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Reports quoting official sources said the Postal Department has entered into a agreement with a popular shop in Gaya, famous for making Tilkuts which are made by mixing the sesame seeds with jaggery/sugar.

Gaya tilkut are universally famous for its aroma, taste and quality.

As per the report, Postal Department will very soon issue a WhatsApp number through which any one can order for this sweet.

“Everything is ready and the plan will be executed very soon,” chief postmaster Ras Bihari Ram told the media on Wednesday.

Indian post offices are already selling variety of things to its customers, such as, bottled Ganga water, Kadha (therapeutic Indian drink), face masks and hand sanitizers.

