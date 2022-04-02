After JD-U, Modi says Nitish Kumar will last his full term as Bihar CM

PATNA—After the JD-U leaders, a senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would last his full term.

“Nitish Kumar will continue on his throne till 2025. There shouldn’t be any ifs and buts about this,” BJP’s Rajya Sabha Member Modi told the media in Muzaffarpur on Saturday.

Modi who is considered close to Kumar has served as Nitish Kumar’s deputy for long and held the important finance portfolio.

Modi’s statement has been in sharp contrast to a section of BJP legislators who claim “something interesting” will take place in Bihar politics very soon. They said the Nitish Kumar will have to adopt the “Yogi model” to be relevant.

Vinay Bihari and Haribhushan Thakur belong to this group quite vocal against Nitish Kumar these days and demanding that he should be replaced with a BJP chief minister.

Modi’s statement comes after two senior JD-U leaders Upendra Kushwaha and Sanjay Kumar Jha put at rest media speculations about Nitish Kumar’s being shifted to national politics and claimed the chief minister was not going anywhere.