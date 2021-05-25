The Bihar Post

After claiming many lives, COVID-19 triggers family conflicts in Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—COVID-19 has not only destroyed hundreds of lives but also caused tension in several families in Bihar.

Patna alone has reported at least 70 cases of domestic violence in the past over a month, according to data available with the Women Helpline.

According to Women Helpline officials, some five to six cases of domestic violence are being reported every day in Patna.

Financial constraints as a result of Covid-induced lockdown have been found to be the biggest cause of domestic violence cases or family tension.

Majority of such cases have been reported from families where the husbands lost their jobs or had his salary slashed as a result of the lockdown effects.

Bihar has been under total lockdown for the past about a month. The lockdown was enforced on May 6 after the government found the Covid cases crossing 14,000 per day. Post lockdown, the daily cases have come down to 3,000.

“We have been registering 5-6 cases of domestic violence per day since the lockdown was enforced but at the same time, we are also disposing of 10-12 such cases without getting them registered,” Women Helpline project director Pramila KUmari told a local media.

According to her, she had been receiving the complaints till late night from the victims of domestic violence.

COVID-19 has claimed close to 5,000 lives in Bihar, apart from infecting around 7 lakh population in the state.

