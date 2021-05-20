The Bihar Post

After Black Fungus, detection of White Fungus cases alarms Bihar

SO FAR FOUR CASES OF WHITE FUNGUS HAVE BEEN REPORTED FROM PMCH

By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
PATNA—Amid rising cases of black fungus or Mucormycosis, the detection of white fungus cases has become a matter of concern in Bihar.

According of health officials, a total of four white fungus cases have been reported from Bihar so far. All cases have been reported from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

PMCH’s microbiology department head Dr SN Singh said the people with low immunity, diabetes, AIDS patients and those having undergone kidney transplant were more susceptible to this disease.

According to health experts, White Fungus is deadlier than White Fungus since it affects several organs of the body, apart from lungs.

The increasing cases of Black Fungus have already alarmed Bihar. So far, 104 cases of Black Fungus have been reported from across the state. on Wednesday alone, a total of 34 such cases were reported from hospitals located in Patna.

Union health ministry on Thursday directed all the states to declare Mucormycosis as an “epidemic”.

So far, Black Fungus cases have been reported from States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar.

