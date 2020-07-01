NEW DELHI—Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday finally quit the Chinese social media website Weibo hours after his government had banned 59 Chinese apps. Weibo was one of the Chinese apps getting banned.

Reports quoting local media said the Prime Minister removed his photograph and deleted all 115 posts made over the past five years.

The PM who had joined Weibo in May 2015 had 244,000 followers, according to news agency IANS.

“After Govt move of banning 59 Chinese Apps, PM Modi exits from Chinese social media platform Weibo also…Strong message at the border, on the economic front & at personal level too,” tweeted BJP’s national general secretary (Org) BL Santhosh.

The developments follow the bitter border clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last month, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead.