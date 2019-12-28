After announcing to attend Owaisi rally, Manjhi decides to attend Soren’s swearing-in function

PATNA: Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi in a significant political development has now decided to stay away from the anti-CAA rally to be addressed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Kishanganj tomorrow. Instead, he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren in Ranchi.

The move has come as a huge relief to the Grand Alliance partners who had accused Manjhi of indirectly helping the BJP by joining hands with Owaisi and sharing stage with him over the issue of CAA and NRC.

Manjhi said he decided to make a change in his pre-scheduled pogramme after he got a call from the JMM leader Hemant Soren who invited him to attend his swearing-in and give his “blessings”.

“I thought the function in Ranchi will be of great political significance since several political leaders will be attending the function. Also, all of them have been opposing the CAA, NPR and NRC. So I decided to visit Ranchi instead of Kishanganj,” Manjhi told the media on Saturday.

Manjhi’s move had earlier kicked up storms in Bihar’s political circles when he announced to share stage with Owaisi on December 29.

The move triggered speculations in the media that both the leaders are trying hard to form Dalit-Muslim formula and creating a third angle in the state, away from the NDA and opposition Grand Alliance.

Right now, Manjhi’s party is a constituent of the Grand Alliance but he was found conspicuous by his absence during the December 21 “Bihar bandh” called by the main opposition RJD.

He has also been constantly questioning the leadership quality of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and claims himself to be better experienced than Yadav’s scion.