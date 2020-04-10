The Bihar Post

Adequate blood units available in all 37 govt blood banks: Bihar health dept

By TBP Desk
PATNA: Health department in Bihar on Friday said adequate blood is available in all 37 government blood banks in the state.

As per the current status, there are about 2,700 units of blood available in the state, according to a Press statement issued by the State Health Society on Friday.

The Society announced that if anyone is having inconvenience in getting blood, especially for Thalassemia patients, they could contact the Health Department, Government of Bihar, on helpline number 104. This will provide blood facility instantly.

Health authorities said efforts were being made to keep afloat other emergency medical services amid the rising Covid-19 cases.

They said special attention is being given to efficiently run the various blood Centers saying numerous blood centers across the country are facing a huge dilemma because of Covid-19.

“Voluntary donors are also hesitant and reluctant to donate blood in these times but they must know that blood centers are dependent on voluntary blood donations,” the officials said.

They said there is no danger of virus transmission during blood transfusion. “American Association Blood bank, US-FDA and CDC has also not confirmed any virus transmission during blood transfusions,” they said.

Guidelines for Voluntary donors

* Those who have come from abroad or any effected country are advised not to donate blood for at least 28 days.

* Any donor who have come in contact with any corona effected person is also advised not to donate for minimum 28 days.

* Any donor who is a patient of Covid-19 is advised to donate only when he or she have fully recovered from the disease.

Blood collection institutions need to be alert

* One should maintain social distancing at the donation sites.

* Health workers at the donation site must refrain from close contact with any Covid-19 patient. They should wear a face mask, gloves and caps all the time. They are also advised to safely dispose off the used items following strict protocols.

* Donors should be imparted proper awareness about Covid-19 and there should be proper display about the pandemic at the site.

