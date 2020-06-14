Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sends shock waves across Bihar, Jharkhand

PATNA—Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely end has sent shock waves across the twin states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

A huge crowd gathered outside his Rajiv Nagar-residence in Patna after hearing the news that the promising actor had committed suicide at his home in Mumbai.

Witnesses said his father who stays alone at the residence was found wailing at home.

The news of his death also sent shock waves in Purnia, his birthplace. Last year, he had visited his native village Maldiha in Purnia after 17 years. He had spent two days at the village in the company of family, friends and relatives.

“We fail to believe this has happened. We are shocked,” one of his relatives in Purnia town Rakesh Kumar Singh told the media on Sunday.

Teachers at the Patna-based St Kerens High School too are shocked after learning about his death. The actor had passed the Class 10th examination from this school in 2001.

“We are stunned to know…we can’t believe,” exclaimed Seema Singh, school principal, suggesting the parents to understand the mental condition of their children.

The people in Jharkhand too are appalled to know about his death. In fact, the actor had played former cricket skipper MS Dhoni who hailed from Jharkhand, in one of his moves, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.