Absconding Jharkhand thief who left 30 cops infected with Coronavirus finally caught

RANCHI—Police have finally arrested a Corona-positive thief who left as many 30 cops infected with the virus in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

The thief who was caught stealing Rs150 from a grocery shop in Hazaribagh town 15 days back had tested positive and that opened Pandora box for the cops.

After his arrest, he escaped thrice from the police custody and that required intensive drives from the cops to nab the absconding thief which ultimately have landed 30 cops on the hospital beds so far.

First he escaped from the Covid ward of a government hospital in Hazarighabh town where he was admitted after being tested positive. But he fled after breaking the ventilator of the hospital.

After being arrested, he was again admitted to the Covid ward of the hospital but two days later, he again fled by jumping from bathroom’s window. He was arrested after 30 hours of search operation.

This time, however, the police went extra alert and tried to shift him to rather safer Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Ranchi, some 100 km from Hazaribagh.

Even as he was being carried by an ambulance, he jumped off the ambulance under the cover of darkness and fled finally on Thursday night. Eventually, he was with the help of local villagers the very next day.

“He has become a headache for us. He escaped thrice from police custody within 10 days,” Hazaribhagh district superintendent of police Karthik S told the media.