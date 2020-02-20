The Bihar Post

Absconding Bihar shooter caught playing ‘villain’ in Bhojpuri film!

By TBP Desk
PATNA—He was playing “villain” in a Bhojpuri movie and the police arrested him right from the film set on the charges of murder.

The bizarre incident took place in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Acting on information that Sanoj Pandey playing the role of villain in a Bhojpuri film “Tumse Achchha Kaun Hai” was using a real rifle in the role and anything untoward could happen, the police rushed to the spot to stop him from doing so.

Subsequently, the police confiscated the rifle and asked him to produce it licence but he failed.

Soon he was taken to the local police station. During investigation, the police came to know that the man is wanted in the murder of his uncle in Bihar and had been evading arrest for the past two years.

Pandey told the police that he had shot dead his uncle Murali Manohar Pandey at Darauli village in Bihar’s Siwan district and his property also has been attached after which he had shifted to Gorakhpur.

In the meanwhile, he was offered the role of a villain and he agreed for it.

