AbbaJaan, farmers’ protest bring fresh tension in ruling NDA partners in Bihar

SAYED MOHAMMAD SHAHBAZ

PATNA—After the recent face-off over Caste-based enumeration in Census 2021, the relations between the two ruling NDA partners in Bihar may further sour with the JD-U led by chief minister Nitish Kumar by putting up pressure on the BJP to resolve the farmers’ issues.

The farmers have been protesting for the past one year, seeking repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

In a new twist to the state politics, JD-U general secretary KC Tyagi on Tuesday sought for holding talks with the farmers to end the deadlock over three farm laws.

“There is surge in dissatisfaction among farmers as 52 % of them sunk into debt while many committing suicide. The government should talk with farmers and form a commission to look into their issues,” Tyagi was quoted as saying by Zee News.

K C Tyagi also said that leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Prakash Singh Badal and Nitish Kumar should come together to mediate between the central government and agitating farmers.

JD-U’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on the other hand, asked the political parties to maintain restraint while laying stress on the culture of diversity in the country.

“Terms like ‘unity in diversity’ are used for our country. The country belongs to all. No remarks should be made that harm the country,” Ranjan, more popular as Lalan Singh, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

JD-U chief categorically stated that the country belonged to everyone, be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or any other community.

Experts interpret the comment as a reply to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “Abba Jaan” remarks.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district court against UP CM for his controversial remark. The complaint was filed by a social activist Tammannah Hashmi.

“A person who is sitting on the post of Chief Minister has made derogatory remarks against a particular community. Such an act creates division in the country. It is nothing but an attempt to target a community to garner votes,” Hashmi told a news agency.

Addressing a function in Kushinagar town of UP on Sunday, Adityanath had claimed before 2017, people did not get food rations the way they do now.

“That was because then the people who say ‘abba jaan’ used to digest the rations. The rations of Kushinagar used to go to Nepal and Bangladesh,” the UP CM had alleged.

‘Abba jaan’ is the term in the Urdu language for a father.