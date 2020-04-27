A typical Bihar wedding where guests were treated with sanitizers and face masks!

PATNA—Bihar witnessed a unique wedding in the weekend when guests attending the function were treated with sanitizers and face masks to protect them from Covid-19.

As per the report, the wedding of Rahul Kumar from Saran district had been fixed with Daisy Kumari, and the marriage was scheduled to be solemnised on April 25.

Keeping in view the lockdown suspending all transport services, the relatives wanted the wedding to be postponed but Rahul remained adamant.

Eventually, he reached the girl’s home accompanied with handful of guests to make the wedding more memorable.

Witnesses said the wedding guests were pleasantly surprised when they were gifted sanitizers and face masks during the wedding which lasted for barely two hours.

All pomp and show was entirely missing from the wedding unlike the typical Indian marriages which involve spectacular arrangements, variety of dishes and large number of guests.