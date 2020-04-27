The Bihar Post

A typical Bihar wedding where guests were treated with sanitizers and face masks!

BiharGood NewsIndia
By TBP Desk
wedding, typical Bihar wedding, sanitizers, ovid19, Bihar, Bihar News Image Courtesy: Social Media
29

PATNA—Bihar witnessed a unique wedding in the weekend when guests attending the function were treated with sanitizers and face masks to protect them from Covid-19.

As per the report, the wedding of Rahul Kumar from Saran district had been fixed with Daisy Kumari, and the marriage was scheduled to be solemnised on April 25.

- Sponsored -

Keeping in view the lockdown suspending all transport services, the relatives wanted the wedding to be postponed but Rahul remained adamant.

You May Like this also

Six Bihar districts emerge as Covid-19…

TBP Desk

Bihar students’ another…

TBP Desk

Eventually, he reached the girl’s home accompanied with handful of guests to make the wedding more memorable.

Witnesses said the wedding guests were pleasantly surprised when they were gifted sanitizers and face masks during the wedding which lasted for barely two hours.

All pomp and show was entirely missing from the wedding unlike the typical Indian marriages which involve spectacular arrangements, variety of dishes and large number of guests.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5449 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar reports 30 Covid-19 cases in two…

TBP Desk

So what they are beggars? The unique…

TBP Desk

Not juicy anymore! After encephalitis…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,642

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More