A tale of two rallies: One jostling with crowds of the masses, the other very few takers!

PATNA—This is a story in contrast. While the workers’ conference organised with much fanfare by the JD-U headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar at Patna’s Gandhi Miadan drew countable number of persons, the “Berojgari Hatao rally” being held by RJD leader Tejahsiw Yadav is drawing impressive crowds.

On Sunday during JD-U’s workers’ conference, large part of the Gandhi Maidan remained vacant much to the disappointment of the ruling party.

Although the JD-U claimed it was simply a workers’ conference but what is surprising only few booth workers of the party attended. The JD-U claimed to have made 72,000 booth workers.

“Despite according green carpet welcome and misusing all the official resources, the general masses ignored the JD-U conference,” alleged RJD, the main opposition party in Bihar.

“The masses have come to understand the present government and Nitish’s misrule is to over very soon,” the party added.

The RJD said Nitish Kumar can’t win even 20 seats alone. “People will root out his corrupt regime this year,” it tweeted.

