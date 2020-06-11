A tale of three Indian elephants born with different destinies!

PATNA—This is the tale of three tuskers born with different destinies in India and has been very much in the news for quite some time.

The first story is related to Palakkad district of Kerala which left everyone with moist eyes and invited bitter reactions from across the globe on the social media after a wild elephant was killed by offering cracker-stuffed pineapple.

Forest officials said the wild elephant had left the forest of Silent Valley meandering into nearby village in search of food last week when she ate the deadly fruit and wounded her mouth which ultimately proved fatal.

But, Moti and Rani, two elephants owned by Akhtar Imam of Patna in Bihar state, have been born with silver spoons in their mouths, literally. The man has transferred his entire landed properties– 6.25 acres– to the two elephants aged 20 and 15 years.

“They are like my family members. I have brought them up since their birth and I can’t live without them,” says Akhtar who has also runs a trust named Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animals Trust (AERAWAT) for proper care of the two elephants.

Akhtar whose father and grandfathers worked as mahouts fell in love with the elephants when he was only 12.

The story of a baby elephant from Jharkhand who lost its mother is also very interesting. Samrat, a baby elephant, got separated from its mother in Podahat forest of Chaibasa in March this year.

Subsequently, Samrat was brought to the Ormanjhi zoo on March 28 and then kept in quarantine for 28 days to check if the baby elephant has any infection. After finding it fit, the forest officials left the baby elephant to stay with Lucky Rani, female elephant, in the zoo.

The officials were surprised when they saw the female elephant caressing the baby elephant and giving it the love of a mother.