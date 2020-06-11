The Bihar Post

A tale of three Indian elephants born with different destinies!

BiharIndiaOddly
By TBP Desk
elephants, Kerala elephant, Bihar elephant, Jharkhand elephant, India elephant story, Bihar Post BIHAR POST
35

PATNA—This is the tale of three tuskers born with different destinies in India and has been very much in the news for quite some time.

The first story is related to Palakkad district of Kerala which left everyone with moist eyes and invited bitter reactions from across the globe on the social media after a wild elephant was killed by offering cracker-stuffed pineapple.

- Sponsored -

Forest officials said the wild elephant had left the forest of Silent Valley meandering into nearby village in search of food last week when she ate the deadly fruit and wounded her mouth which ultimately proved fatal.

But, Moti and Rani, two elephants owned by Akhtar Imam of Patna in Bihar state, have been born with silver spoons in their mouths, literally. The man has transferred his entire landed properties– 6.25 acres– to the two elephants aged 20 and 15 years.

You May Like this also

Court grants bail to teenager after he…

TBP Desk

Shah’s digital rally amid Covid-19…

TBP Desk

“They are like my family members. I have brought them up since their birth and I can’t live without them,” says Akhtar who has also runs a trust named Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animals Trust (AERAWAT) for proper care of the two elephants.

Akhtar whose father and grandfathers worked as mahouts fell in love with the elephants when he was only 12.

The story of a baby elephant from Jharkhand who lost its mother is also very interesting. Samrat, a baby elephant, got separated from its mother in Podahat forest of Chaibasa in March this year.

Subsequently, Samrat was brought to the Ormanjhi zoo on March 28 and then kept in quarantine for 28 days to check if the baby elephant has any infection. After finding it fit, the forest officials left the baby elephant to stay with Lucky Rani, female elephant, in the zoo.

The officials were surprised when they saw the female elephant caressing the baby elephant and giving it the love of a mother.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5537 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar artist turns to sand art to seek…

TBP Desk

Covid-19: Bihar court tells accused to…

TBP Desk

Indians react angrily after pregnant…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,666

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More