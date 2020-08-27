The Bihar Post

A parrot which loves to handle smartphone, listen songs on YouTube

BiharIndiaOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
parrot, smartphone-savvy parrot, katihar, bihar, youtube, Bihar News THE PARROT SURFING YOUTUBE VIDEOS ON SMARTPHONE USING ITS BEAK
24

PATNA—A parrot has become the talk of the town for its unique qualities in Bihar.

A special feature of this bird is that it is smartphone-savvy and loves to enjoy various videos on the YouTube.

- Sponsored -

A video of the parrot which has gone viral in the social media shows the tiny bird using its beak to surf various YouTube videos and listening songs one by one.

You May Like this also

Muslim man arranges wedding of Hindus…

Bihar Post Desk

Five Bihar railway stations to be…

Bihar Post Desk

Rajesh Verma who belongs to Katihar district had bought the parrot from a local market three years back and very soon it got mixed with each family member.

“It behaves like a human being and rushes to please me when it notices I’m unhappy,” said Srishti Kumari.

According to her, the parrot is fully aware of how to handle the smartphone by touching its screen.

“Just hand over the phone after unlocking and it will soon start listening to songs on YouTube…It loves music very much,” she said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5739 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Bihar reserves primary teachers’…

Bihar Post Desk

Bengal girl reaches Bihar with wedding…

Bihar Post Desk

Frightening image of Bihar flood…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,733

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More