95 cops dismissed for failing to check liquor trade in ‘dry’ Bihar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—As many as 95 policemen have been dismissed from service for their dubious role in containing illegally-thriving alcohol trade in Bihar this year, according to reports.

As per reports, all the cops in questions were fired this year after they were found allegedly supporting the liquor traders.

Apart from them, 107 other cops face departmental actions for similar charges against them while cases have been registered against 70 other cops on various charges concerning liquor trade, media reports said.

According to an official report, more than 26.91 lakh litres (2.69 million) of alcohol has been recovered in the current year so far.

The police have also arrested 48,187 people on the charges of drinking or for being involved in illegal trade.

The state government has imposed total prohibition in Bihar under which consumption, sale and manufacture of liquor remains totally banned in the state.

The government imposed total ban on liquor in April 2016.

