89 percent Covid-19 infection cases from rural areas in Bihar: Report

PATNA—There is a bad news from Bihar—villages are not safe anymore!

According to a report of the health department, of the total Covid-19 cases reported from Bihar so far, 89 percent of them have come from the rural areas.

Reports quoting officials sources told a Hindi daily that majority of the cases are being reported from the rural sides as the local villagers are no longer “serious” towards the issue.

“Initially, the people coming to Bihar were being kept at the quarantine centres but now they are straightway heading to their villages,” Patna-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Social Sciences (IGIMS) superintendent Dr Manish Mandal told a local media.

Another senior doctor said previously, the local villagers were quite alert and didn’t allow the visitors entering their villages. They had even put up barricades at the entry points to prevent entry of visitors but now they are not looking serious.

Covid-19 has claimed 674 persons and infected 130,848 people so far, according to a latest report of the Bihar health department.