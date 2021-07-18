The Bihar Post

88 member Indian contingent arrives in Tokyo to participate in Olympic games

IndiaSPORTS
By Bihar Post Desk
indian olympic team, Tokyo olympic, olympic game, 2021 olympic, Tokyo2020 Courtesy: Twitter/SAI
An 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived at Narita International Airport, Tokyo on Sunday for the upcoming Olympic games which start from July 23.

Kurbey City representative reached airport to receive the team. They were given a formal send-off and best wishes on Saturday night at Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik,.

Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines Badminton, Archery, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Gymnastics and Table Tennis departed from New Delhi to Tokyo Saturday night.

With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will be India’s highest ever playing contingent.

Addressing the Indian contingent, Thakur asked the athletes to remain mentally strong because when they represent the country in a competition, it’s a battle of nerves and ultimately it’s their mental strength which will be reflected in their performance.

He asked them to give their best but without taking stress.

