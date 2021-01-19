The Bihar Post

84-year-old sentenced to seven-year imprisonment for molesting Bihar minor

PATNA—A 84-year-old man has been sentenced to seven–year imprisonment for molesting a seven-year-old girl in Nalanda district of Bihar six years back.

The Nalanda district court also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the convict saying the failure to pay the money could result in additional imprisonment for six months.

The little girl was playing outside her home under Sarmera police station in Nalanda district in August 2015 when the convict picked her up in his arms and tried to sexually abuse her.

Hearing her cries, however, her family members rushed to spot after which the accused fled the scene. Later, her mother registered a case with the local police.

