80 Muslim leaders quit BJP in Madhya Pradesh over Citizenship Act

By TBP Desk
BHOPAL: Around 80 Muslim leaders in Madhya Padesh (MP) have quit the BJP in view of the continuing protests in the country over the newly passed Citizenship act (CAA).

Reports said the leaders resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Friday after formally writing to the newly-appointed party president JP Nadda.

“It was becoming increasingly difficult for us to participate in social functions as the community people had been questioning our stand and cursing us for keeping silent over CAA,” one of the leaders Rajik Qureshi Farshiwala told the media on Friday.

The Citizenship Bill which was passed from the Parliament last month has triggered nation-wide protests with the residents taking out protest rallies or sitting on dharnas (sit-ins).

At many places in India, women with their little children have been sitting on dharna under the open sky in this chilly winter, seeking rollback of this Act which they term as “divisive” and against the “secular image” of the country.

