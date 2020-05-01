76 percent of Covid-19 victims are youths in Bihar: Health department

PATNA—The Covid-19 cases in Bihar have displayed a very interesting trend—Youngsters are the main victims of this deadly virus.

According to the details gathered from the Bihar health department, a total of 425 people were infected with Covid-19 in the state till April 30.

What is strange, of the total 425 Covid-19 patients, 324 are in the age-group of 0 to 40, which come o 76.23 percent, the health department report said.

Of the 324 patients, a maximum of 150 fall in the age-group of 0-20 years, 86 in the age-group of 21-30 while the remaining 88 in the age-group of 31 to 40 years.

Similarly, 42 patients belong to 41-50 age-group, 36 to 51-60 age-group whereas the age of the remaining 20 patients remains above 60.

“Our analysis says majority of 324 Corona patients are in the age-group of 0 to 40,” Bihar health secretary Sanjay Kumar told a local media on Friday.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases climbed to 455 in Bihar on May 01 with 57 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The virus has now spread to 30 districts out of state’s total 38.

Of them, 12 districts have emerged as the hot spots. Munger remains on the top with 95 cases reported from there alone, followed by 52 cases in Rohtas, 51 in Buxur, 44 in Patna, 36 in Nalanda, 30 in Siwan, 24 in Kaimur, 18 each in Gopalganj and Madhubani, 12 in Bhojpur and 11in Begusarai.

According to a latest report of the health department, 4.10 crore (41 million) people from 75.72 lakh (7.57 million) homes have been screened by the health workers during which 3,180 people were found suffering from fever, cough and breathing problems.