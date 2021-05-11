71 bodies fished out from Ganga in Bihar’s Buxur, cremated after autopsy

PATNA—The Bihar government fished out a total of 71 bodies from river Ganges a day after dozens of them were found floating in the river.

All the bodies were cremated as per COVID-19 protocols after postmortem were conducted on them.

“The district administration is in alert mode after recovery of 71 bodies from the river. The search for the bodies went the whole night on Monday,” said a Press statement issued by the Buxur district administration on Tuesday.

The statement said the authorities failed to establish the cause of deaths as the bodies were rotten but they have preserved the DNA samples for future use.

The statement added the district administration has ordered for intensive patrolling in the river to keep a check on dumping of dead bodies in the river.

Water resources minister Sanjay Jha said all the bodies came flowing down to Bihar from neighboring Uttar Pradesh.

“Upon postmortem, our doctors have confirmed that these are 4-5 days’ old bodies,” the minister said.

According o him, a net has been placed in Ganges in Ranighat, bordering UP and Bihar.

“We’ve advised UP administration to be vigilant; our district admin is keeping vigil too,” he said.