70 pigs die from suspected disease in Bihar amid Corona scare, triggers panic

PATNA: More than 70 pigs have died in Bihar in the past three days adding to the worry of the people already living under panic in view of the deadly corona outbreak.

The death of the pigs has been reported from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. Doctors said they might have died from suspected swine fever but there is nothing to worry.

- Sponsored -

“Preliminary inquiry suggest the pigs may have died from swine fever but there is nothing to worry as there is no chance of spread of this disease into human beings,” District Animal Husbandry officer, Bhagalpur, Dr Shambhunath Jha told the media on Sunday.

This new disease comes amid the ongoing corona virus already making life difficult for the people across the globe.

The disease classified as pandemic has spread to 135 countries so far, claiming around 5,400 lives. In India, more than 110 confirmed cases have been reported till date but no confirmed case has been reported from Bihar.

According to a report of the health department, till date, 274 passengers who have returned from corona affected countries after January 15, 2020 have been identified by State Surveillance system and kept under home quarantine in Bihar.

Authorities said the State government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease and initiated slew of measures to prevent spread of the virus.