70 percent convicts in Bihar jails from three communities: NCRB

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—More than 70 percent of convicts lodged in various jails of Bihar belong to three categories— Other Backward Castes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

A report in The Times of India quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said around 53 percent convicts belong to the OBC, 16 percent from the SC and 3 percent from the ST.

According to the report, there are a total of 8,525 convicts lodged in 59 jails. The total number of under-trial prisoners in Bihar jails is 31,275. Of them, 30,300 are men and 975 women.

Bihar ranks second in matter of highest number of jail inmates after Uttar Pradesh, reports said.

