65-year-old comes for interview, told to go back home

By Bihar Post Desk
RANCHI—In a bizarre incident, a 65-year-old man rushed to a government office to give interview for the post of assistant professor in Jharkhand.

The Ranchi University is inviting candidates for interviews to hire them for various professional courses.

On the first day of the interview that began on Tuesday, as many as 38 candidates came for interview.

The most surprising among them, however, was a 65-year-old man who was politely asked to go back home since he already had reached the age of retirement.

“Please forgive us. You already have crossed 65 which is the age of retirement,” the man was told by the interview board.

