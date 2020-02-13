60-year-old tied to cot, burnt alive over petty issues in Bihar

PATNA: A 60-year-old poor woman was tied to a cot and burnt alive over petty issues in Bihar, indicting the level of growing cruelty.

The horrendous incident took place in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Tuesday night but was reported in the media on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

According to media reports, Krishna Devi was asleep in her thatched home when some miscreants entered her home, gagged her, tied her hands and feet with the cot she was sleeping upon and then set it afire.

She was literally reduced to ashes as her only one leg was saved in the incident.

According to victim’s husband Vishwanath Thakur, Rs 12,000 which he got from the sale of his paddy was stolen a week back. They had suspected the hands of a neighbour and but when they inquired about the matter, the latter got angry and threatened to kill them.

Local deputy superintendent of police Murari Prasad said they have registered a case against two persons and one person has been arrested so far.