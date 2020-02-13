The Bihar Post

60-year-old tied to cot, burnt alive over petty issues in Bihar

BiharCrime
By TBP Desk
Representational image
4

PATNA: A 60-year-old poor woman was tied to a cot and burnt alive over petty issues in Bihar, indicting the level of growing cruelty.

The horrendous incident took place in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Tuesday night but was reported in the media on Thursday.

- Sponsored -

According to media reports, Krishna Devi was asleep in her thatched home when some miscreants entered her home, gagged her, tied her hands and feet with the cot she was sleeping upon and then set it afire.

You May Like this also

What a change! Parents withdraw children…

TBP Desk

Kanhaiya remains target of pro-Hindu…

TBP Desk

She was literally reduced to ashes as her only one leg was saved in the incident.

According to victim’s husband Vishwanath Thakur, Rs 12,000 which he got from the sale of his paddy was stolen a week back. They had suspected the hands of a neighbour and but when they inquired about the matter, the latter got angry and threatened to kill them.

Local deputy superintendent of police Murari Prasad said they have registered a case against two persons and one person has been arrested so far.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5304 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

When Bihar DGP missed all his targets…

TBP Desk

Video: In a first Bihar mosque opens…

TBP Desk

Rising rape cases in Bihar…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,186

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More