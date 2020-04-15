60 migrant workers from Bihar walk 1,700 km on foot to reach home from Jaisalmer in 22 days

PATNA—There seems to be no end of the harrowing tales of thousands of poor labourers stuck outside Bihar despite all the promises and clams by the government.

Early this week, a group of 60 labourers reached Bihar on foot from Jaisalmer town in Rajasthan after covering a distance of about 1743 KM in 22 days.

- Sponsored -

The poor labouers who hailed from various villages of Sitamarhi district in Bihar worked in stone mines there but after lockdown enforced by the government, their employer closed down the mining works and told them to go home.

“After lockdown, we extensively searched for vehicle to drop us our homes but everyone refused. Eventually, we all left for home on foot with whatever belongings we had,” Suresh Kumar and Afroz, two labourers of the group, told the local media.

They said they faced a lot of troubles on way facing severe scarcity for food and water. Many of the labourers appeared sick and finding hard put their foot forward due to prolonged journey on foot.

“We are happy that we have finally reached our state,” they said.

The state government says it has made extensive arrangements for providing food and shelter to thousands of migrant labourers from Bihar stuck in various states and claims to have credited Rs1,000 to the bank accounts of each such person.

A press statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, Bihar on Wednesday said the state government was making arrangements for food, lodging and medicare for the migrant Bihari workers stuck outside the state.