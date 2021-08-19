5.5 lakh children quit private schools during Covid period in Bihar, says new survey

PATNA—More than five lakh children quit private schools during the COVID-19 period in Bihar, a recent survey has found.

According to the survey, around 5.5 lakh children quit the private schools during the Covid period since their families faced hardship after losing jobs.

These children were enrolled in some 30,000 private schools running across the state but post Covid outbreak they got transfer certificates and left for their villages to settle there since their families faced severe livelihood crisis, the report stated.

“As per an estimate, some 5.5 lakh children quit the private schools during the Covid time. The schools must come forward to help them since quite many children have even lost parents,” Association of Public Schools president CB Singh told a local newspaper.

He also described it as a totally inhumane to delete names of children from school’ registers due to financial crisis in the family.

The state government allowed reopening of all schools in the state from August 16 but currently only around just 40 percent children have been attending classes, according to reports.